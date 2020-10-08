MG Gloster premium SUV launched in India – Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Thursday launched the Gloster, thus officially revealing the price of the Premium SUV.

Touted as India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) SUV, his is MG's third product in India after the Hector, ZS EV. The MG Gloster will come at starting price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

MG Motors India has tweeted

Presenting special introductory prices for MG Gloster, starting at Rs 28,98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Book now! https://t.co/nqIl0V1gZs#TheSelflessCar pic.twitter.com/jdp7FndQIv — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 8, 2020

The MG Gloster. Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) & Automatic Parking Assist. Other features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The Auto Park feature locates a spot for parallel parking and then automatically steers the vehicle into the selected slot without any input from the driver.

Live TV

Gloster comes with 7 different drive modes, namely Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Normal and Rock. The car’s interior boasts of a 12.3 inch’ HD touchscreen along with captain seats, 64 color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof.

MG Gloster comes with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine which is expected to produce around 215 BHP and 480 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come with an automatic transmission only. Gloster includes multiple driving modes and features Intelligent All Terrain System which provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case and electronic shift-on-the-fly technology.