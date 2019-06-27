MG Motor to launch Hector SUV in India today: Features, expected price

New Delhi: MG Motor is all set to launch its hybrid SUV Hector in India, dubbed as the country's first Internet enabled car.

According to the company, the 48V hybrid SUV comes with 19 'exclusive features' that make it the new benchmark in its segment.

"The MG Hector, as India's first Internet car, has been built with a high level of localisation and comes power-packed with features, inside-out," Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, had earlier said in a statement.

As per the statement, Hector will also be the first car with a 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture in its segment.

"The 48V mild hybrid technology is the latest global environmental-friendly engine technology that enables reduction in petrol engine emissions," the statement said.

"A 48-volt lithium-ion battery helps store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, resulting in a smoother drive."

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices. Wile the petrol variant will sport 1.5-litre, 1.5-litre hybrid, the diesel variant will sport a 2.0-litre engine. As per media reports the SUV may be priced in the range between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

With IANS Inputs