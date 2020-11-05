MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched in India; only 15 units available

New Delhi: MINI India on Thursday launched a new Limited Edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch inspired by the MINI John Cooper Works GP. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition are available and can be booked exclusively online.

A tribute to the MINI John Cooper Works GP, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition brings authentic racetrack flair to the road, a company statement said.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is exclusively available in Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.90 lakh.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition's racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, mirror caps and John Cooper Works rear spoiler. The 18 inch/ 46.20 cms John Cooper Works Cup Spoke 2-tone Alloys come with GP badged Wheel Hub Caps. The exterior surrounds & inner parts of Headlights and Rear Lights, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Front Grille surround and MINI Emblem in the front & rear are part of the Piano Black Exterior package. The John Cooper Works Side Scuttles and Air Intake Trim in carbon fibre highlight the exteriors.

The interior of MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition exudes is equipped with Sports Seats in Leather Dinamica finish with GP badging. The GP logo is also featured on the Floor Mats for the driver and front passenger, while both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The John Cooper Works Steering Wheel is crafted in ‘Walknappa’ Leather with Red contrast stitching. The metal-clip centre marking at the top provides a further motor-sport accent and helps focus on the line of driving. The exclusive 3D-printed paddle shifts with distinctive GP badging, further enhance the race track feeling by allowing even faster gear shifts. The key also acquires its exclusive character with the exclusive 3D printed GP inspired key cap. John Cooper Works DNA is reflected in every detail including the John Cooper Works stainless steel pedal caps and the Door Sill Finishers with a GP badging. Further, the panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.

MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition comes with the 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/h in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 170 kW/231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The precision-tuned, 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission enables smooth gear shifts.

The circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inches. The standard infotainment features include Apple CarPlay®, MINI Navigation System , Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality , USB interface and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of crisp, natural and powerful sound.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is loaded Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, shift point display and electromechanical power steering. Another cool feature is the MINI Excitement Package, which comprises LED interior and ambient lighting as well as a projection of the MINI logo on the ground on the driver's side when the door is opened.