Union Budget 2021-22

Modi Govt allocates Rs 18,000 crore to improve Public Transportation, to buy 20,000 new buses

State government will send proposal to central government for buying buses. The Center will pay money for both buying the bus and running the bus, i.e. includes both CAPEX and OPEX. The scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance ease of mobility for urban residents.

Modi Govt allocates Rs 18,000 crore to improve Public Transportation, to buy 20,000 new buses

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to raise the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service.

FM Sitharaman has announced in her Budget 2021 that government will raise the share of public transport in urban areas by expansion of metro rail network and augmentation of city bus service. Rs 18,000 crore has been announced for a new scheme, to augment public bus transport. Innovative PPP models will be in place to run more than 20,000 buses.

20,000 buses will be purchased for 111 cities. There will be a thrust for bus transport for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, addition to all the state capital of the country.

State government will send proposal to central government for buying buses. The Center will pay money for both buying the bus and running the bus, i.e. includes both CAPEX and OPEX.

The scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance ease of mobility for urban residents.

Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala Sitharaman
