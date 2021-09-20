Mumbai ranks as world's most stressful city for driving, reveals survey

Mumbai, the financial capital of India has been ranked as the most stressful city in the world when it comes to driving. Delhi has got the fourth position, as per the survey.

The survey that was conducted by UK car-sharing company Hiyacar chose and ranked 36 of the world's most populated cities based on the criteria to further evaluate which were the most challenging for drivers.

While ranking these cities, the factors that were kept into consideration include the number of cars per capita, total number of vehicles in the city, severity of traffic congestion, quality of the roads, public transportation options, number of traffic accidents per year, and the city density.

The cities were given an overall score of 10 out of which Mumbai and Delhi scored 7.4 and 5.9, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru was also ranked at 11 with an overall score of 4.7.

Peru's capital city Lima was rated the least stressful city for driving. It got a score of 2.1.

As per the Hiyacar survey, these are the 10 most stressful cities in the world for driving:

> Mumbai, India: 7.4> Paris, France: 6.4> Jakarta, Indonesia: 6.0> Delhi, India: 5.9> New York, United States: 5.6> Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 5.3> Nagoya, Japan: 5.1> London, United Kingdom: 5.0> Mexico City, Mexico: 4.9

> Osaka, Japan: 4.9

The five least stressful cities in the world for driving are:

> São Paulo, Brazil: 2.7> Hangzhou, China: 2.6> Tianjin, China: 2.6> Dongguan, China: 2.4> Lima, Peru: 2.1

