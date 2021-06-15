New 2021 Maruti Celerio design leaked ahead of launch: Check expected features, price and more

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Celerio launch has already been delayed and now the company has decided to come up with the upgraded hatchback in 2021, But this launch is also going to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Indo-Japanese carmaker has now planned to defer the launch of Celerio by a few months, thanks to the rising cases of COVID-19. This car was first launched in 2014 and it got a mid-life facelift in 2017. The images of test prototypes further suggest that the new-gen Celerio will receive major upgrades in terms of design as well as features.



The various leaks suggest that the 2021 Celerio will be bigger and lighter and eventually that would translate to more interior space and better fuel economy as well.



In terms of other features, the car is expected to have beefed-up front end with a new grille and redesigned bumpers. Other expected changes on the exterior include new alloy wheel designs, sleeker headlamps, new fog lamps, wraparound LED taillights ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Other new features would be a 7-inch Suzuki Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows for all four doors, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more. Powertrain, Transmission Options.

The upcoming Celerio is expected to retain the 1.0-litre K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 75 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is said to be priced around Rs. 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).



Live TV

#mute