New Harley-Davidson 300 cc to take on Royal Enfield: Check features, specs and more

In order to give a run for its money to the Royal Enfield, iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has entered the mid-range segment as it plans to unveil the Harley-Davidson 300cc cruiser motorcycle.

Popularly known as QJ SV300 by Qianjian Motors, the new small capacity bike might not be launched in India, according to a report from New Motor, quoting the company's claims.

SV300 will be a mix of modern and classic design elements with a round headlamp flanked by beefy forks, wide handlebars, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a bobber style seat with an extended rear fender.

The bike gets inverted forks, twin rear shock absorbers, swingarm, front and rear disc brakes. The SV300 will be equipped with a twin-cylinder 296cc engine and it develops around 30.7 PS of peak power where the top speed is around 128 km/h.

The bike will also come up with features like a full-LED set-up, a fully digital instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS too.

