Noida vehicle owners alert! Deadline to get high-security number plates nearing, check dates and other details here

New Delhi: Noida vehicle owners must take a note that the Deadline to get high-security number plates is just a week away.

With the government tightening its noose around mandatory High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), the Gautam Budh Nagar district (part of NCR) of Uttar Pradesh has not seen a very optimistic volume of vehicles seeking HSRP.

As on first week of February, only 21 percent of the vehicles were beig put on high security number plates in Gautam Budh Nagar district. 7.5 lakh vehicles have been registered in Gautam Budh Nagar, Out of which only 1.60 lakh vehicles have high security number plate, data in February showed.

Transport Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar had told Zee Media that the government has given deadline to install high security number plates in the district by April 15, ending which if the vehicles are not found to have high security number plates, serious action will taken against the vehicle owners. For getting HSRP, Vehicle owners will have to make online booking, meanwhile new vehicles come with dealer-fitted high security number plates.

Gautam Budh Nagar district RTO administration officer AK Pandey said that the government has ordered that everyone is required to get a high security number plate before April 15. Vehicles that do not have a high security number plate after April 15, will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a hologram sticker, containing vehicle's engine and chassis numbers and is pasted on a vehicle's number plate. The high security number plate is designed for vehicle's safety and convenience. This number plate are made of aluminium and are pinned on the plate that will attach to your vehicle. Once this pin is attached to the plate of your vehicle, it will get locked on both sides and nobody will be able to open it.

Live TV

#mute