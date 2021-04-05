NCR drivers need to carry Aadhaar for challans now: Reports

New Delhi: If you are driving in NCR region, you will have to furnish your Aadhaar card copy details, a report in the media said.

As per a report in Hindustan, if you are being challanned for driving licence, insurance or pollution certificate, you must provide the details of your Aadhaar card. Zee Media could not independently verify the story.

In the national capital, with the launch of e-challan and e-payment system, traffic violators can now pay fine online from anywhere. The e-challan system launched with hand-held devices and Android-based operating system with fully integrated software is aimed to help citizens login securely at their convenience and settle violation notices with proof of payment in their daily routine.

As important parameters related to vehicle ownership and driving licenses are now available online, it will be easier for challan officers to impound stolen vehicles and check fake documents.

The system is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with key operational and legal inputs from Delhi Police.

With PTI Inputs