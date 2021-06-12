Now, get a driving licence without taking a test at the RTO

Soon, you will be able to get your driving licence without undertaking a driving test at any RTO. Seems like a dream come true? There is a catch, of course. Licences won't be doled out indiscriminately and learners will have to undergo training at an accredited driver training centre and pass the test there.

“This entire process will be tech-driven and without any human interference. The accreditation will be given to centres that meet the criteria of space, driving track, IT and biometric system and carry out the training as per prescribed syllabus. Once the centre issues a certificate, it will reach the motor vehicle licence officer concerned," an officer was quoted in The Times of India.



On their official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) posted the salient features of accredited driver training centres. Those are:

1) The centre shall be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high quality training to candidates.

2) Remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirement of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centres.

3) The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centers, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for driving license, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). This will help the drivers in getting the driving licence after completing training from such accredited driving training centers.

4) These centers are allowed to provide industry- specific specialized training as well.

The MoRTH, also tweeted on their social media handle saying, "Shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector. A large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.