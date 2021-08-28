Odisha approves Electric Vehicle Policy, state to offer incentives, interest-free loans on EV purchase

New Delhi: Odisha state government has joined a small list of states that have approved their own electric vehicle policy to fuel the transition from petroleum-based vehicles to cleaner electric vehicles.

Odisha’s State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, on Friday (August 27), aiming to promote the use of electric vehicles in the state.

The government is aiming to have about 20% electric vehicles on road by 2025 with the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, "The objective is to reduce emissions caused by the use of traditional fossil fuel-run vehicles and promote the manufacture of electric vehicles."

“The cabinet took various decisions….the major decisions of Cabinet included the approval for promotion of the use of electric vehicles in the State through different kinds of incentives and Odisha Sand Policy-2021 for ensuring an adequate supply of sand for developmental projects and construction works. The main objective of the sand policy is to prevent the scope for illegal mining of sand," said Mahapatra.

Under the new policy, buyers will get a 15% subsidy of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of two-wheelers while electric three-wheelers buyers can avail a 15% subsidy worth up to Rs 12,000. On the purchase of four-wheelers, the Odisha state government will be offering a 15% subsidy worth up to Rs 1,00,000. . Also Read: Accounts involved in sharing explicit content and pornography on Twitter: Report

Moreover, state government employees will be able to avail a 100% interest-free loans on the purchase of electric vehicles on loan. The policy also directs municipal bodies to offer subsidised parking to electric vehicles. Also Read: RBI imposes Rs 6 crore penalty on 4 White Label ATM operators

Live TV

#mute