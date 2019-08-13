close

Ola acquires Bengaluru-based AI start-up Pikup.ai

Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.

New Delhi: Ride-hailing company Ola on Tuesday said that it has has acquired Pikup.ai – an  artificial intelligence startup based out of Bangalore, India.

Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like artificial intelligence, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.

As part of the deal, the team at pikup.ai will join Ola.

“As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world.” Ankit Bhati, Co-founder & CTO, Ola said.

“We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day,” Inder Singh, Co-founder Pikup.ai said.

Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in the San Francisco Bay area, to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like Electric, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.
 

 

