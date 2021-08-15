Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and specs before booking

New Delhi: India’s 75th Independence Day has made extra special, thanks to the launch of Ola Electric’s S1 and Simple Energy’s Simple One electric scooters, a completely new range of two-wheelers that are expected to change India’s automobile ecosystem.

Both the newly launched electric scooters offer segment-first features, packed with new-age technologies, at extremely competitive prices. While Ola Electric has been able to create a better hyper with the launch of the S1 electric scooter, Simple Energy has been able to grab eyeballs with its 236 km range on a full charge.

Here’s a comparative analysis between Ola Electric S1 and Simple One:

Booking fees of Ola Electric S1 and Simple One

Ola Electric is allowing the customers to book the Ola Electric S1 by simply paying Rs 499. On the other hand, Simple One has given a patriotic touch to the bookings, as the Bengaluru-based startup has set the booking fee at Rs 1947.

Range comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric is offering a range of 181 km on a full charge while Simple Energy is offering a complete range a range of 236 km range on a full charge.

Price comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric S1 has been launched at a price point of Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,29,999. On the other hand, the Simple One electric scooter has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,09,999.

Top speed comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric claims to be offering a top speed of 90 km/h while the bike can offer 121 km on a full charge. On the other hand, Simple One can offer a top speed in the range of 98 kmph to 105 kmph.

