हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ola Electric

Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and specs before booking

While Ola Electric has been able to create a better hyper with the launch of the S1 electric scooter, Simple Energy has been able to grab eyeballs with its 236 km range on a full charge. 

Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and specs before booking

New Delhi: India’s 75th Independence Day has made extra special, thanks to the launch of Ola Electric’s S1 and Simple Energy’s Simple One electric scooters, a completely new range of two-wheelers that are expected to change India’s automobile ecosystem. 

Both the newly launched electric scooters offer segment-first features, packed with new-age technologies, at extremely competitive prices. While Ola Electric has been able to create a better hyper with the launch of the S1 electric scooter, Simple Energy has been able to grab eyeballs with its 236 km range on a full charge. 

Here’s a comparative analysis between Ola Electric S1 and Simple One: 

Booking fees of Ola Electric S1 and Simple One

Ola Electric is allowing the customers to book the Ola Electric S1 by simply paying Rs 499. On the other hand, Simple One has given a patriotic touch to the bookings, as the Bengaluru-based startup has set the booking fee at Rs 1947. 

Range comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric is offering a range of 181 km on a full charge while Simple Energy is offering a complete range a range of 236 km range on a full charge. 

Price comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One 

Ola Electric S1 has been launched at a price point of Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,29,999. On the other hand, the Simple One electric scooter has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,09,999. Also Read: Aadhaar card address change process changed! Check new steps here

Top speed comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric claims to be offering a top speed of 90 km/h while the bike can offer 121 km on a full charge. On the other hand, Simple One can offer a top speed in the range of 98 kmph to 105 kmph. Also Read: Xiaomi removes THIS feature from Mi Mix 4 feature, check why

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ola ElectricOla S1Simple One
Next
Story

Simple One electric bike with 236 km range launched: Check price, specs, booking details and more

Must Watch

PT16M18S

India@75: Know how auto company Tata and Mahindra & Mahindra made international recognition