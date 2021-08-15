हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card address change process changed! Check new steps here

One can easily change their address in the Aadhaar card from the official website of the Aadhaar issuing authority, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). 

Aadhaar card address change process changed! Check new steps here

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents required for availing several benefits offered under various state-backed programmes. However, one needs to update their information in order to continue receiving the benefits. For instance, a change in the address in Aadhaar Card can devoid citizens from receiving certain benefits. 

One can easily change their address in the Aadhaar card from the official website of the Aadhaar issuing authority, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, UIDAI has now implemented a big change in the Aadhaar card address change process. 

Previously, UIDAI used to allow citizens to change their Aadhaar card even in the absence of any proof for the convenience of Aadhaar cardholders. However, the service has now been discontinued, the UIDAI informed Aadhaar cardholders via its Twitter handle. 

Replying to a Twitter user who has asked about the address change process, UIDAI said that Aadhaar cardholders now need to provide any one of the 32 documents that are acceptable by the authority for changing the address details. Also Read: Adani Group to enter super app competition, set to rival Tata, PhonePe, Paytm

"Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list," UIDAI said in a tweet. Also Read: Paradeep Phosphates files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,255 crore

New steps to change address in Aadhaar card: 

Step 1: Open UIDAI’s official website at ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Select the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ option 

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card credentials 

Step 4: Verify your Aadhaar details with a captcha code 

Step 5: Enter your mobile number

Step 6: Verify your phone number with the OTP 

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card details and the new address 

Step 8: Upload any of the 32 official documents accepted by the UIDAI 

