Ola Electric’s upcoming e-scooter to hit roads by July 2021

On Thursday, Ola Electric revealed its plans on how the firm is planning to dominate the electric vehicle space in India with Ola Hypercharger Network which is the charging network for its upcoming two-wheelers.

The company is yet to launch its first product in the market. It is planning to launch electric scooters, as its first vehicle in India as well as global markets by July 2021, according to a report by Mint.

Ola Electric claims that Ola Hypercharger Network is going to be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world. The company will set up over 100,000 charging points across 400 cities under the plan.

It is planning to set up more than 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India in the first year alone. This is more than double the existing charging points in the country, according to a report by Business Standard.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this.”



As of now, companies like Ather Energy, Hero Electric, and TVS Motor Company, among others are selling two-wheeler electric vehicles in the country.

Aggarwal said that Ola Electric won’t share its charging network with other electric vehicle players, and only its customers will be able to use the facility. “By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric.”

Ola Hypercharger is also expected to be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. The company claims that the charging station would be able to charge an Ola Scooter by 50% in just 18 minutes that will enough for a 75 km range. The company said that the Ola Hypercharger network will offer an effortless and seamless charging experience to Ola customers.

Ola Electric will install Ola Hypercharger in city centres and dense business districts. You might find them as stand-alone towers in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes and cafes. Customers will also get a home charger along with the Ola scooter.

Live TV

#mute