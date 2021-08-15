Ola Electric scooter ‘S1’ launch on August 15; Check when and how to livestream

Ola Electric is set to unveil its e-scooter on 75th Independence Day in India (August 15) at 2pm. In order to watch the live event, go to the official Ola electric scooter website-- olaelectric.com. Besides that, one can watch the event on their social media handles as it will be free for all viewers and will not require any special permission.

The company hasn’t revealed any kind of details on the price and specifications of the Ola e-scooter. But one can easily reserve the scooter by just paying a minimum amount of Rs 499 through netbanking, UPI, e-wallets, OlaMoney or credit/debit cards.

"Reserving your Ola Scooter now will put you in a queue and give you the first purchase preference when we announce deliveries," as per the Ola website.

Ola Electric scooter will be available in 10 colour options - black, purple, red, white, yellow, blue, pink and grey variants. In terms of other specifications, the e-scooter is expected to run for up to 75 km on 50 per cent charge. The Ola electric scooter will have a driving range of 150 km on full charge. Also, it will have best-in-class 50-litres under-seat storage, reverse function, LED lighting and charging time.

Ola further plans to set up more than 100,000 charging points in India.



