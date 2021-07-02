Ola Electric scooter unveiled in a video: Take a peek at black beauty here

New Delhi: Ola Electric has finally unveiled the first looks of its electric scooter in a video shared by the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on microblogging platform Twitter. The Ola Electric’s upcoming two-wheeler black appears elegant at first sight, with black paint all over the body. Currently, Ola Electric is working on its Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing plant. Last week, Aggarwal said that the first phase of Ola's electric scooter factory is nearing its completion and the company expects to start rolling out vehicles soon in the Indian market.

Following the development, Aggarwal, on Friday (July 2), tweeted a video of the yet-to-be-launched electric scooter. In the 56-seconds video, he is seen riding an Ola Electric scooter on Bengaluru roads.

Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/ZryubLLo6X pic.twitter.com/wPsch79Djf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 2, 2021

In the same tweet, Aggarwal said, “Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!”

The video also hints at several features of the upcoming scooter, besides the first glimpses of the electric bike. Some of the notable features shown in the video include space for two half-face helmets, impressive acceleration, electric motor and battery.

Ola Electric’s scooter is expected to offer a 100-150 km range on a single charge. The two-wheeler could come with features such as a removable Lithium-ion battery, alloy wheels, and telescopic suspension at the front, among others.

As of now, Ola Electric is yet to reveal the official date of the launch of its electric scooter. However, the company appears to be busy creating the buzz around its upcoming electric two-wheeler.



Currently, the production process at its Tamil Nadu facility is taking baby steps. Ola Electric is investing Rs 2,400-crore for setting up the production unit in the South Indian state.

