Ola to manufacture electric cars: Report

Ola Electric is reportedly planning to foray into the four-wheeler manufacturing business, with a possible launch of its electric car. The electric vehicle arm of Ola is going to manufacture two-wheelers in its newly set up facility in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric’s four-wheeler is likely to be built on a born-elastic skateboard platform, according to a report by Autocar India. The platform is an affordable configuration type for an automotive chassis that helps automakers bring down the manufacturing cost of their vehicles.

Ola’s electric car is likely to come with a futuristic design, and is said to be a compact city car with limited range. The company might launch the car at an affordable, competitive price.

Ola Electric recently revealed its plans on how the company is planning to dominate the electric vehicle space in India with Ola Hypercharger Network which is the charging network for its upcoming two-wheelers.

The company is is planning to launch electric scooters, as its first vehicle in India as well as global markets by July 2021. Ola Hypercharger Network is going to be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world. The company will set up over 100,000 charging points across 400 cities under the plan.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, previously said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this.”

