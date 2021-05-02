Ola Electric to sell e-scooter in international markets in FY22

Ola Electric is planning to sell its yet to be launched e-scooters in key international markets, including France, Italy and Germany. The upcoming electric two-wheelers are reportedly set to be launched in India in July 2021.

Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company will launch its e-scooters internationally in the ongoing financial year. “We will be selling internationally also. We start with India first but soon, we move into international markets with a focus on Europe," he told PTI.

Ola, which has announced a massive investment of Rs 2,400 crore, for the set up of its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu, is yet to reveal the prices of the electric-two wheeler. The factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs and is claimed to the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility. Ola Electric said that the facility will create 2 million units annually.

"We will be selling our scooters across all key markets in Europe. Key markets are the big countries especially those lying around the Mediterranean Sea, like France, Italy, even Germany is a good market. UK is good market, Spain is a great market," Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric is also reportedly planning to foray into the four-wheeler manufacturing business, with a possible launch of its electric car. The electric vehicle arm of Ola is going to manufacture two-wheelers in its newly set up facility in Tamil Nadu.

The yet-to-be revealed car is likely to come with a futuristic design, and is said to be a compact city car with limited range. The company might launch the car at an affordable, competitive price.

