Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online sale on Wednesday, September 15: Know your reservation status, position in purchase queue

New Delhi: Ola is all set to start the online sale process of the Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters on Wednesday, September 15 after the purchase process had to be postponed by a week on September 8.

Numerous customers, who had logged in to purchase the Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters faced technical difficulties in making the website while they were checking in for online purchases of the vehicles.

New Booking Date and Timings of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter

The purchase process has been delayed by a week and would commence from September 15. Customers looking to purchase the Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online can do it from 8 am on September 15. (Also read: From AI speech recognition to onboard sensors, here's looking at top digital features of the e-bike)

Customers need not worry regarding their reservation position in the purchase queue. "Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged," said Ola.

Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday issued a late night statement on Twitter. (Also read: Complete ex-showroom price list post state and Fame subsidy)

My message on the @OlaElectric purchase issues today. pic.twitter.com/vDVfwLqC7U — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 8, 2021

What happens to your OLA reservation and your position in the purchase queue on September 15?

The company had last month launched the Ola electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

It had announced that the scooter would be available for purchase from September 8 and the actual deliveries would start in October.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

The Ola S1 comes with a range of 181 km, a top speed of 115 km per hour and can be fully charged in less than 40 minutes with a fast charger, and around six hours with the portable charger that will come with the scooter and can be installed at homes.

The scooter comes with various features like reverse mode, hill hold function, driving modes and cruise control and takes less than 3 seconds to cross 0-40 km per hour. It comes with keyless lock and unlock system and safety features like an anti-theft alert system and geo-fencing.

The scooter comes in 10 colours with in-house development 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs. Ola is setting up a manufacturing plant, spread across 500 acres, in Tamil Nadu.

