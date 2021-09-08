Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro online sale kicks off today, September 8: Complete ex-showroom price list post state and Fame subsidy

New Delhi: Ola's much anticipated Electric bikes --the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro --officially opened for purchase from today (Wednesday, September 8) while the company will start deliveries across 1,000 cities and towns in October.

Ola Electric had on August 15 launched its first electric scooters. The Ola S1 electric scooter comes in two trims -- S1 and S1 Pro -- carrying a price tag of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. (Also read: From AI speech recognition to onboard sensors, here's looking at top digital features of the e-bike)

Various States of India offer subsidies over and above the FAME II subsidy, and these vary from State to State. You will have to check the subsidy offered in the State you buy your Ola S1 in and claim it post-purchase. (Also read: How to buy Ola S1 and S1 Pro online, price, delivery date, bank loans and more)

State subsidies are currently offered in the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Orissa (basis information available on the respective State Government website as of date).

Here is the Complete ex-showroom price list of Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro post state and Fame subsidy

To claim the subsidy, you will need to have a valid Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport or a Driver’s License. You are eligible to avail the FAME-II subsidy only once per category of electric vehicle (2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers).

If you’ve already claimed the subsidy for an electric 2-wheeler, you will be ineligible for claiming the subsidy a second time. Verify your invoice for the electric 2-wheeler you already own – your invoice will mention if you’ve claimed the subsidy or not.