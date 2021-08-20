Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: Compare range, top speed, prices and more before buying electric scooter

New Delhi: Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in a bid to electrify the Indian automobile industry. Both the electric bikes were launched on the 15th August 2021, which happened to be the 75th Indian Independence Day.

While both the bikes sport similar looks and share a few features, there are many contrasting details that a customer should know before booking either the Ola S1 or the Ola S1 Pro bike.

Price difference between Ola S1, S1 Pro

Ola has launched the Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 99,999 while the Ola S1 Pro has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,29,999. Both the scooters are expected to sell at their cheapest prices in Delhi.

Ola S1’s ex-showroom price in Delhi stands at Rs 85,099 while the ex-showroom retail price of S1 Pro in the capital city is Rs 1,10,149.

Battery difference between Ola S1, S1 Pro

Ola S1 has been launched with a 2.98 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the pricier Ola S1 Pro is powered by a larger 3.97kWh pack.

Range comparison between Ola S1, S1 Pro

On a single full charge, the base model, Ola S1, offers a range of about 121 km. In comparison, the Ola S1 Pro is expected to run up to 181 km on a single charge. However, both the bikes get its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS). The feature is helpful in monitoring the battery and range.

Charging time of Ola S1, S1 Pro

Ola claims that the Ola S1 bike, which comes with a smaller battery pack, can be fully charged in 4 hours 48 minutes. In comparison, the S1 Pro takes 6 hours 30 mins for a full charge.

Top speed of Ola S1, S1 Pro

Ola claims that one can drive the Ola S1 electric bike at the top speed of 90 kmph. The Ola S1 Pro bike, however, offers a comparatively higher top speed at 120 kmph.