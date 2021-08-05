Omega Seiki Mobility launches Zoro and Fiare electric scooters, check top speed, range and other features

New Delhi: Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Thursday announced its entry into the two-wheeler segment with the launch of two scooter models -- Zoro and Fiare. Besides, the company also launched its first flagship showroom in Pune, where customers can explore a vehicle digitally, a release said.

The company's entry in the e-two-wheeler space comes in the backdrop of the government modifying its FAME II policy, providing higher incentives for such vehicles -- from a uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh for all EVs to Rs 15,000 per kwh for e-two-wheelers in June this year.

The bookings for these scooters, which come with a speed of 45 km/hour and a range of over 85 km on a single charge, will commence by the end of this month, while the deliveries will start by the festive season, it said.

The company showcased its new products at Omega Seiki Mobility's (OSM) new flagship showroom in Pune.

“We are excited about bringing our electric 2-wheelers to further accelerate the development of sustainable solutions. Also, we have launched our first flagship store, which has come up in Pune. The awareness and acceptance of EVs in Maharashtra is high and with the FAME II revision and subsidy by the Maharashtra Government, the adoption rate of EVs will further increase in the coming months,” said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

OSM currently has 15 showrooms pan-India and it is planning to expand them to 115 by the end of 2021, Narang said, adding “we will also be launching 10 flagship stores in the current year.”

Omega Seika at present caters to the e-three-wheeler cargo market with its RAGE+ brand.

"The introduction of Omega Seiki Mobility electric scooters will support the Central Government's goal on new electric vehicles, while also helping the public sector become carbon neutral.

"We are creating special applications and features in our electric scooters for the B2B sector. We are actively exploring partnerships with key players, especially in the food delivery, pharmaceutical sector and other sectors," Narang said.