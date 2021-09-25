Proud moment for India! World’s highest electric vehicle charging station inaugurated in Spiti

New Delhi: The world’s highest electric vehicle charging station has been inaugurated on Thursday in Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh. Situated 12,500 ft above sea level, the electric vehicle charging station in Kaza, Spiti Valley, will aim to promote a sustainable environment.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said, "This is the world’s highest electric vehicle charging station in Kaza. It is the first station here. If the station gets a good response, more stations would be set up. It will also help to check vehicular pollution."

The magistrate also pointed out that two women drove electric vehicles from Manali to Kaza. The aim of their electric journey was to promote a clean and green environment in the mountains and the world.

"Today two women have come from Manali to Kaza on the electric vehicle to promote a sustainable environment. The weather nowadays is changing abruptly due to an increase in air pollution and the emission of gases from vehicles is one of the main causes of this pollution," he added.

All the equipment used in the manufacturing of the electric charger are made in India, one of the women who rode an electric vehicle from Manali to Kaza said.

"All the products are made in India here and we travelled from Manali to Kaza to promote sustainable energy. Also, there is a myth that we can not cover long-distance journeys on electric vehicles. So, we both wanted to prove it wrong by riding these electric scooters today from Manali. We had a very comfortable journey," the woman added.

