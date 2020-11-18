Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV concept revealed, India launch soon – Check these pics

New Delhi: Renault India has announced that it will make global debut of the KIGER sub-compact SUV in India.

Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as TRIBER. Renault will also introduce an all-new global engine with Renault KIGER. The KIGER show car is a collaboration between the Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design.

KIGER show car has a distinct, attractive design while the body color of the KIGER shows mysteriously changing blue and purple hues, depending on the angle and light.

Renault KIGER will have about 80 percent similarity to the show car in terms of design, indicating the bold style statement that Renault plans to make with this new launch. It will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car.

Renault will launch an all new turbo engine with Renault KIGER and promises to offer an exciting drive courtesy its high performance, modern and efficient engine options, the company said.

Renault KIGER show car has sporty inspirations, central exhaust system, double extractor, hexagonal structure. At the same time, numerous design elements of this show car accentuate its SUV adventurous side including the 19 inch wheels with heavily grooved tyres, roof rails, front and rear skid plates and 210mm ground clearance.

It is equipped with impressive and impactful front that displays a two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the back, rear LED lighting signature makes the car recognizable with double “C” shaped tail lamps.