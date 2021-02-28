Renault to deliver its SUV Kiger from March 3, know variants and prices here

New Delhi: Renault India recently launched a sub-compact SUV Kiger in the Indian auto sector. The company has started taking booking and now in a recent development, it is confirmed that the company will start deliveries of the Kiger from Wednesday (March 3).

The sub-compact SUV segment is one of the most important and hot selling area of the Indian auto sector. There are extremely attractive and dynamic cars available in this segment from every possible manufacturer in the country.

The Indian middle class which used to aspire to have a sedan in its garage has now changed its taste. Everyone wants an SUV, and the companies are making sure that they offer enough choices for the customers.

Renault Kiger is powered by a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 PS and a peak torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). There is a 1.0-litre 100 PS turbocharged petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It will also get an auto gearbox.

Renault Kiger locks its horns against Mahindra XUV 300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Renault Kiger Pricing

- Renault Kiger Energy RXE (MT) : Rs. 5.45 lakh

- Renault Kiger Energy RXL (MT) : Rs. 6.14 lakh

- Renault Kiger Energy RXT (MT) : Rs. 6.60 lakh

- Renault Kiger Energy RXZ (MT) : Rs. 7.55 lakh

- Renault Kiger Easy-R RXL (AMT) : Rs. 6.59 lakh

- Renault Kiger Easy-R RXT (AMT) : Rs. 7.05 lakh

- Renault Kiger Easy-R RXZ (AMT) : Rs. 8.00 lakh

- Renault Kiger Turbo RXL (MT) : Rs. 7.14 lakh

- Renault Kiger Turbo RXT (MT) : Rs. 7.60 lakh

- Renault Kiger Turbo RXZ (MT) : Rs. 8.55 lakh

- Renault Kiger X-Tronic RXT (CVT) : Rs. 8.60 lakh

- Renault Kiger X-Tronic RXZ (CVT) : Rs. 9.55 lakh

Renault Kiger is the newest entrant to the segment and is expected to sell in great numbers.