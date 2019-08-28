Renault Triber launched in India at starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh

New Delhi: Renault India, the subsidiary of French car-maker Renault on Wednesday launched the 7-seater Triber in India at starting price of Rs 4.95 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India).
The sub-4 meters vehicle will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ and it is equipped with more than 20 key features as standard equipment across all trims.
|Variant
|
Ex showroom price (All India)
|
RXE
|
4,95,000
|
RXL
|
5,49,000
|
RXT
|
5,99,000
|
RXZ
|
6,49,000
Renault says that the vehicle houses more than 30 class-leading features such as EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED instrument cluster, Twin AC vents on 2nd and 3rd row, high ground clearance of 182 mm and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system.
Renault Triber is fitted with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing maximum power of 72Ps @ 6250 RPM and torque of 96Nm @ 3500 RP. The engine is mated to a 5 Speed Manual Transmission. The company claims Triber gives a fule mielage of 20 kmpl.
Renault Triber technical specifications
“With its attractive pricing, Renault Triber is the perfect fit for Indian customers, who place a high premium on value proposition, in a car purchase decision,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.