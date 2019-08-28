close

Renault Triber

Renault Triber launched in India at starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh

Renault Triber is fitted with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing maximum power of 72Ps @ 6250 RPM and torque of 96Nm @ 3500 RP.

New Delhi: Renault India, the subsidiary of French car-maker Renault on Wednesday launched the  7-seater Triber in India at starting price of Rs 4.95 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India).

The sub-4 meters vehicle will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ and it is equipped with more than 20 key features as standard equipment across all trims.

Variant

Ex showroom price (All India)

RXE

4,95,000

RXL

5,49,000

RXT

5,99,000

RXZ

6,49,000

Renault says that the vehicle houses more than 30 class-leading features such as EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED instrument cluster, Twin AC vents on 2nd and 3rd row, high ground clearance of 182 mm and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system.

Renault Triber is fitted with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing maximum power of 72Ps @ 6250 RPM and torque of 96Nm @ 3500 RP. The engine is mated to a 5 Speed Manual Transmission. The company claims Triber gives a fule mielage of 20 kmpl.

Renault Triber technical specifications

“With its attractive pricing, Renault Triber is the perfect fit for Indian customers, who place a high premium on value proposition, in a car purchase decision,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

