Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied testing again: All you need to know about the upcoming motorcycle

Royal Enfield, the iconic bike maker has been working towards a complete overhaul of the entire product lineup in India. After launching the 650 twins - company's most powerful motorcycle duo; Meteor - a brand new motorcycle, and the all-new Classic 350 - one of the best selling Royal Enfield's ever, the Chennai based manufacturer is now working to launch the Hunter 350, another product based on the Meteor and Classic 350, but with a different styling.

The new motorcycle is being developed for more city-oriented riding conditions and has been spied testing multiple times in India. Recently, the motorcycle was caught testing on video with speed exceeding 120 kmph, as per the uploader of the video on YouTube. Here's a bit of understanding on the upcoming product and what the buyers should expect -

Platform

The new Hunter 350 will be designed and developed on the new J platform that underpins the new Meteor 350. The platform will be in the second quarter of 2021. A new J platform consisting of a new double cradle frame. Royal Enfield claims that the new chassis is stronger, stiffer, more durable and designed for linear stability and cornering without compromising comfort.

No tripper navigation

Spy images show that the new RE Hunter 350 has an asymmetrically mounted semi-digital instrument console with an analog speedometer. The model discovered misses Royal Enfield’s tripper navigation system introduced in the Meteor 350.

Engine specs

The new Hunter 350 shares engine and gearbox combinations and other mechanics with the new Meteor. Uses an OHC-designed 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It can generate 20.2bhp output at 6,100rpm and 27Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox for power transmission. Dual channel ABS and dual discs are standard equipment. For suspension missions, the bike has a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

RE Hunter 350 design

Spy images reveal that Hunter 350 shares similarities with Meteor 350 in terms of styling. However, the Hunter 350 has different seat heights and design highlights. Features such as alloy wheels, braking system and suspension setup are sourced from the 350cc cruiser. Motorcycles are likely to have round headlamps mounted in a black enclosure, and fork gaiters may be added to make the front end more daring. You may get a fuel tank with a slightly different design and a new dual tone paint scheme. The motorcycle receives a new taillight with turn signals, a new single piece seat, and an exhaust canister that sweeps upwards. Motorcycles are expected to ride on 17-inch wheels.

n terms of appeal, the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will go up against the likes of the Honda CB350RS. Upfront, the Hunter will get a rounded halogen headlamp unit along with fork gaiters. Moreover, the spy video suggests that the bike will have 10-spoke alloy wheels on offer. The bike in all certainty will be launched sometime early next calendar year. Prices are expected to undercut the figures of the Meteor and the new Classic 350.

Release and price

The new RE Hunter 350 will be available in late 2021 or early 2022. Motorcycle prices can be between Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.80.

Live TV

#mute