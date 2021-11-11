Upcoming Skoda Slavia cabin sketch unveiled, Offers glimpse of design and features

Skoda Auto has released the interior design sketches that offer a first glimpse of the upcoming Slavia sedan ahead of its world premiere on November 18. The mid-size sedan will replace the ageing Skoda Rapid and will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City among others. Like Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia is based on the locally developed and manufactured MQB-A0-IN platform.

As per the design sketches, the cabin of the Skoda borrows the same design language as some of the brand’s other models along with the latest design elements. These include round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour, and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle.

The highlight of the Slavia is a free-standing infotainment display, that is a clear stand out in the cabin. Underneath the 25.4 centimetres touchscreen display is a character line referencing the silhouette of the Skoda grille. It also serves as a hand-rest when operating the display. The width of the brand’s signature, spacious cabin is emphasised by a horizontal, seemingly floating trim strip in a contrasting colour, which extends all the way into the distinctive, round air vents on the sides. The digital instrument cluster’s display can be seen behind the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

Skoda Slavia will be powered by the company's 1.0-litre TSI engine and also the 1.5-litre TSI unit, both of which we saw in the Skoda Kushaq. It will get both manual and automatic gearbox options, with auto being the Skoda's DSG unit.

The Skoda Slavia is expected to be priced around Rs 8-13 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will be launched early next year.

