Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle launched in India – Check out price, specs and more

New Delhi: Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 built on a brand new 350 cc J Platform.

Meteor 350 has been launched in three variants Fireball --priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex showroom), Stellar --priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex showroom) and the top variant Supernova --priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex showroom).

The Meteor 350 will replace Thunderbird 350.

Meteor 350 is powered by an all-new 349 CC single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which produces peak power of 20.2 BHP and 27 Nm peak torque. The bike comes with 41 mm telescopic front forks and rear twin tube shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability. Meteor 350 comes with standard dual-channel ABS with a 300 mm front disc & 270 mm rear disc. Bike also comes paired with 19" front and 17" rear alloy wheels.

The bike with round headlight with LED DRLs, 15 L fuel tank, curved fenders and pod shaped tail light. The bike features a new semi-digital instrument cluster along with a separate pod with colour TFT display called 'Tripper screen' which displays turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google maps.

“The Meteor 350 is a supremely refined, easy and accessible cruiser. It is a charming combination of classic cruiser styling with modern capability. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new, as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that. It is easy, very comfortable with excellent ergonomics, and absolutely enjoyable for long distance riding and highway cruising, while being great within the city as well. The motorcycle’s poise, its agile handling and up-rated braking, result in an unmatched ride experience. The Meteor also comes with Royal Enfield Tripper, a convenient turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App. We have invested a lot of time and effort in making the navigation simple and sharply intuitive with native Google Maps integration. In a clear manner it gives the rider all the information needed to make the right decision on the road. It is un-intrusive and does not clutter the rider with too many distractions. It is by far the best two-wheeler navigation support. All-in-all, the Meteor 350 is a well-rounded, super refined motorcycle and we are confident that it will bring the golden age of cruising on Indian roads,” Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors said.

Bookings are open on the Royal Enfield website as well as dealerships from today. The all new Meteor 350 will compete with Honda H’ness CB350.