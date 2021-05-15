RTO update! Now apply or renew for driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) online

New Delhi: India is currently battling with the second wave of Covid19 with curfews and lockdowns across states. With the restrictions on movement, many are not able to completer their driving license process or get their registration certificate (RC) related work done.

While Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are shut in many states, the Indian government has brought some respite for Indians. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new guidelines for new application or renewal of a Driving License or a Registration Certificate.

According to the new rule, the entire process of getting a Learner's license will be online, from application to license printing. In addition, electronic certificates and documents can be used for medical certificates, learner's license, driving license surrender and its renewal.

It is to be noted that the motive behind bringing such guidelines is that the process of registration of a new vehicle can also be made easier. Renewal of registration certificate (RC) can now be done 60 days in advance. Apart from this, the time limit for temporary registration has also been increased from 1 month to 6 months.

The government has also eased changes in the process for Learner's License. You now don’t need to go to RTO for the driving test. The test can now be taken online at home through tutorials, making it easier for all those looking to get a DL in these tough times.

In late March, the Ministry of Roads and Transport has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents such as Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), Fitness Certificate and Permit to 30 June 2021. The decision was taken after taking note of the Covid-19 crisis across the country.

The Ministry issued a circular saying that in view of the worsening conditions of Corona in the entire country, these documents which expired on 1 February 2020, will be considered valid till next 30 June 2021.

