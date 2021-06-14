हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyundai Venue

Shocking! Hyundai Venue SUV drowns inside a sinkhole in few seconds, check viral video

The video shows the car's bonnet and front wheels entering the sinkhole first. The rear part of the car follows and soon the entire vehicle disappears in the water.

Shocking! Hyundai Venue SUV drowns inside a sinkhole in few seconds, check viral video

New Delhi: A shocking video of a Hyundai Venue SUV being drowned in a sinkhole has gone viral. The video shows the SUV being swallowed by a sinkhole in a few seconds at a Mumbai housing complex - after the cement concrete slab it was parked on caved in due to heavy rainfall.

The video shows the car's bonnet and front wheels entering the sinkhole first. The rear part of the car follows and soon the entire vehicle disappears in the water. However, the other vehicles parked near the car, including one right next to it, were not affected. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news Agency PTI that the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society. The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. Meanwhile, the car has been rescued now. BMC had to deploy cranes to pull the car out of the well.

The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning while one was injured.

