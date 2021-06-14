Shocking! Hyundai Venue SUV drowns inside a sinkhole in few seconds, check viral video

New Delhi: A shocking video of a Hyundai Venue SUV being drowned in a sinkhole has gone viral. The video shows the SUV being swallowed by a sinkhole in a few seconds at a Mumbai housing complex - after the cement concrete slab it was parked on caved in due to heavy rainfall.

In a freak accident in rain-battered #Mumbai, a parked car fell into a deep well, whose reinforced cement concrete cover broke to create a sinkhole, and was washed away, police said on Sunday. The incident was reported from Ramnivas Society in Ghatkopar West. pic.twitter.com/ULokEjftTh — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 13, 2021

The video shows the car's bonnet and front wheels entering the sinkhole first. The rear part of the car follows and soon the entire vehicle disappears in the water. However, the other vehicles parked near the car, including one right next to it, were not affected. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news Agency PTI that the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society. The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. Meanwhile, the car has been rescued now. BMC had to deploy cranes to pull the car out of the well.

#WATCH | A crane pulls out a car that sunk in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZFn0ODsUu9 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning while one was injured.