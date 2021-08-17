Simple One electric scooter: Get whopping subsidy of upto Rs 60,000 on the 236 km range e-bike, here is how

New Delhi: Simply Energy has launched the Simple One electric bike in India, pitting it against other e-bikes like Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro and the Ather 450x.

The company is currently accepting pre-orders only for the Simple One electric bike. You can pre-order the Simple One for Rs 1,947. Simple One has been launched at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom price). However, the company says that people buying the Simple One are eligible for Fame 2 subsidy upto Rs 60,000 excluding state subsidies if any. (Also read--Simple One electric bike pre-bookings open now: Check delivery details, price and specs of the bike with 236 km range)

When the brand commences deliveries, your order will then be created and consequently you will be notified to complete the purchase depending on the order sequence in your respective city. The company has said that as per its schedule, deliveries will likely begin by January 1, 2022. The Simple One has been launched with four standard colors --Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White and each metro-city will also have an extra colour to its offering. The color Namma Red is available only in Bangalore. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

Simple One electric bike promises a range of 236 kms. The top speed that Simple One can achieve is 105kmph. The bike has 4.8kWh Battery (combined fixed and portable) and 7kW Motor. Simple One offers a smart dashboard, an app to connect to your One, Tire Pressure Monitoring System among many and Bluetooth connectivity for your calls and music needs.

Live TV

#mute