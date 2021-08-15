Simple One Electric Scooter to launch in India on August 15: Here’s everything you need to know

Simple Energy will launch its first electric scooter in India on August 15. It is going to compete against the likes of the Ather 450X and Ola Electric Scooter.

In terms of specifications, Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometres per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Meanwhile, other key features include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery, a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter is expected to be priced from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

Simple Energy recently revealed that it will have a portable battery pack for the scooter which is grey in colour and weighs more than 6 kg.

The Simple One will be unveiled in 13 states in India in Phase 1 and it is also working on a 2Lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Besides that, Simple Energy will also launch its chargers, Simple Loop and claims that it is going to deploy more than 300 charging stations in the upcoming months.

The Simple Loop can charge up to 2.5km in a span of 60 seconds.

Simple Energy will launch in Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab respectively.

Live TV

#mute