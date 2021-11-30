Yamuna Expressway to become India's first electric highway, green corridor to start this year

Back in 2020, government of India, in partnership with Morris Garages (MG Motor India) conducted a trial run of the e-highway Yamuna Expressway between Delhi and Agra. Multiple MG ZS EV participated to test the viability of the Yamuna Expressway as an e-corridor for public EV transit. The trial run was successful and focused on the charging infrastructure on the expressway as well as roadside assistance services along the popular tourist route.

Now, as per a report, the government is planning to throw open the electric corridor for public by December 25, making the Yamuna Expressway country's first green corridor. The development follows the foundation stone ceremony of the upcoming Noida International Airport. UP Govt wants to connect the Noida Airport with multiple cities and Jewar falls directly on the Yamuna Expressway.

While Deli-NCR has multiple charging stations installed by both carmakers, and government, Agra has limited chargers, one of which is installed by MG Motor. The fast 60 kW DC charger in Agra can be used to charge the MG ZS EV. Govt and private players are now installing fast chargers on the expressway to ease the range anxiety and push the use of electric vehicles on the green corridor. One can easily top up the battery upto 80 percent in under an hour in electric cars using DC chargers.

The MG ZS EV, which was updated recently, has a real life mileage of 350 km on a single charge (claimed mileage of 437km/ charge). Delhi-Agra distance, on the other hand, is only 220 km. One can fully charge the battery overnight, go to Agra, fast charge the ZS in Agra and then come back with no range issue. Apart from MG, Tata is also working to install multiple chargers across India, with Tata Nexon being the highest selling electric car in India.

At the time of trial, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said: “The ZS EV has a range of 340 kilometers on a single charge and is ideal for Delhi-Agra commutes. We believe that charging infrastructure across India’s national highways will create the right awareness among consumers and help solve the range-related concerns.”

Not only this, EV chargers will be installed in Greater Noida, which is the gateway to the Yamuna Expressway, with the first charging station for electric vehicles (EVs) likely to start in two weeks, apart from 100 such stations planned for the city.

