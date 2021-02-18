Skoda Kushaq sketches out ahead of its official unveiling, the SUV gets rugged looks

New Delhi: Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda will unveil the much-hyped compact SUV Kushaq on March 18, 2021. The SUV segment is the hottest one in the Indian car market and has a plethora of options from every leading company. This is the reason why it becomes even more important for the Volkswagen group in India to have its product in the segment. In a recent development, Skoda has shared the sketches of Kushaq before its launch.

The Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB A0 IN platform which is developed especially for the Indian market. The Volkswagen Group plans to develop many other vehicles which will be based on this platform, Kushaq becomes the first one. The car was unveiled for the very first time as Vision IN concept last year. The sketches released by the company gives us a better understanding of what the production unit would look like in real-time.

Skoda Kushaq is a mid-size SUV and will be locking its horns against likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Skoda Kushaq offers a longer wheel in comparison to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The car gets 2,671mm of the wheelbase, which suggests that the Kushaq will certainly get a roomier cabin.

The design of the car is reminiscent of the Skoda family. The SUV gets split projector headlights at the front with traditional Skoda grille. The rear too gets the split tail light treatment with a chunky Skoda logo in the middle. The car has a rugged yet sophisticated look and can be seen sporting large air intakes at the front and skid plates. The SUV sports dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels which establish its strong SUV DNA. Kushaq gets body cladding all around it.

Skoda Kushaq will be strictly offered in Petrol engines. The SUV will get a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine which generates 110PS power and a sportier turbocharged engine which churns out 150PS of power. The car will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as 6-speed torque convertor auto gearbox. The more powerful 150 PS engine will get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG gearbox.

The Skoda Kushaq will be unveiled on March 18, prices are not announced yet. It is expected that Skoda will start taking the bookings for the car past March 18. Skoda Kushaq does look fine and offers usable cabin space if priced well the car can be the next success story for the company in India.

