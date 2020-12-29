हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Skoda

Skoda looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5% from January 1

Some of the automakers in the country have already announced price hikes for their vehicle models from January 1, 2021 on account of rising input and material costs besides fluctuations in exchange rates.

Skoda looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5% from January 1

Mumbai: European car manufacturer Skoda on Tuesday said it is looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5 per cent from January 1, 2021 in view of increasing production costs.

Some of the automakers in the country have already announced price hikes for their vehicle models from January 1, 2021 on account of rising input and material costs besides fluctuations in exchange rates.

"There has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times.

"Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5 per cent with effect from January 1, across its model range," Skoda Auto India spokesperson said in a statement. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SkodaAutoautos
Next
Story

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect launched
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Scope is decreasing for discussion and disagreement in the country: Amartya Sen