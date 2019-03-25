Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake variant gets Combined Braking System

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday introduced Combined Braking System (CBS) in its drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125.

The CBS equipped Suzuki Access 125 drum brake variant is available across Suzuki dealerships at 56, 667 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

The CBS equipped Suzuki Access 125 - drum brake variant will enable the riders to operate both brakes only by pressing left brake lever. Combined Braking System is supplemental brake system which reduces the brake distance in certain conditions. It helps to keep a good balance between front and rear brake forces.

Commenting on the development, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, SMIPL said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the CBS equipped Access125 drum brake variant. Suzuki Motorcycle is committed to improving and innovating its products for better riding experience and introduction of CBS to Access125 drum variant is a step further to fulfilling this promise. Suzuki now has standardized its complete range of scooters with this safety feature. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able further add to the riding experience provided by our products.”