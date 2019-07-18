close

Suzuki Motorcycle launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF series

The GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered with 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14.1ps@8000 and 14.0Nm@6000rpm.

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Thursday launched the MotoGP edition of the new GIXXER SF series for motorsports lovers.

The newly launched MotoGP GIXXER SF edition is priced at Rs 110,605 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

The GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered with 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14.1ps@8000 and 14.0Nm@6000rpm. The new motorcycle is lightweight and is equipped with ABS.

“The MotoGP edition is a tribute to Suzuki’s racing legacy. Since its first launch in the year 2015, the captivating MotoGP colour has become the identity of GIXXER SF series in India. From Team Suzuki Ecstar decals to the distinctive wheel pin stripes, every bit of this motorcycle hints towards the racing genes’ evolution of GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition from the makers of legendary MotoGP machines,” the company said in a release.

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With State of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress.”

Suzuki said that it will bring in the GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition in August. The GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition will be introduced with 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine provides amplified functionality. The new engine produces 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm.

