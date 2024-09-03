Top 10 Features Tata Curvv Offers That Nexon Doesn’t

Tata Curvv Vs Tata Nexon: Tata Curvv, a coupe SUV and the latest offering from the homegrown automaker, starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata Motors' portfolio, the Curvv shares design elements with the Tata Nexon but offers much more to customers. Here are 10 features that the Tata Curvv offers but the Tata Nexon doesn't.

-- Panoramic Sunroof: The Tata Curvv features a panoramic sunroof, while the Nexon only offers a single-pane sunroof.

-- Larger 18-inch Alloy Wheels: Curvv rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with sporty petal-like rims, compared to Nexon’s 16-inch alloys.

-- Connected LED DRLs: Curvv's sleek, connected LED DRLs run across the width of the SUV coupe, while Nexon's DRLs are not connected.

-- Larger 12.3-inch Infotainment System: Curvv offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, larger than Nexon's 10.25-inch unit.

-- Powered Driver’s Seat: Curvv includes a 6-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, unlike Nexon, which has manual seat adjustments.

-- Multi-colour Ambient Lighting: Curvv features multi-colour ambient lighting along the dashboard and around the panoramic sunroof, while Nexon is not offered with it.

-- Reclining Rear Seats: Curvv's rear seats offer a recline function, providing extra comfort, which is missing in the Nexon.

-- Level-2 ADAS: Curvv comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, while it is absent in Nexon.

-- Electronic Parking Brake With Auto Hold: Curvv offers an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, while Nexon comes with a manual handbrake.

-- Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control: Curvv features a powered tailgate with gesture control. On the other hand, Nexon's tailgate operates manually.