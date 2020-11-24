Tata Motors, Maruti take indirect pot-shot at each other as WagonR fails safety crash test

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors has made a velied attack on Maruti as the latter's most popular hatchback WagonR has failed the safety crash test.

In what seems to be an apparent dig at Maruti, Tata Motors has taken to Twitter to share an image of a cart with a broken wheel. Tata Motors wrote, "Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt. Choose Tiago, the safest car in the segment, rated 4 stars by GNCAP."

Maruti WagonR has secured poor ratings at Global NCAP's safety crash tests for Indian cars. Tata's pun is intended at using of the capital R letter, something that is prominent in Maruti's WagonR moniker.

Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt. Choose Tiago, the safest car in the segment, rated 4 stars by GNCAP. Click on https://t.co/x9nKgE745s to book now.#Tiago #NewForever #SaferCarsForIndia pic.twitter.com/3k8Ughat0C — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 22, 2020

This is not the first time Tata Motors has taken a jab at Maruti. It had previously done this with Maruti's SUV S-Presso on Twitter, showing the picture of broken coffee mug with a message 'We don't break that easy'.

Tata Motors wrote on Twitter, "Driving is #SeriouslyFun, only when you live it up with safety."

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti too, didn't seem to be taking all the attacks lying down. MSI on its Twitter page wrote, "And we’re dedicated to continue strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favorite family of customers!"

And we’re dedicated to continue strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favorite family of customers! #MarutiSuzuki #thisclaimisundisputed pic.twitter.com/poyyErGFSk — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) November 20, 2020

In the more recent past, Tata Motors launched the entry level car and the compact SUV segment with the rollout of the Tiago and the Nexon, respectively. As of today, its 'New Forever BS6' range consists of the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India reported an 18.9 per cent growth in its total sales for the month of October. Although cars in the mini segment, which includes Alto and S-Presso, witnessed a 0.3 per cent dip in sales at 28,462 units, the sales in the compact segment rose 26.6 per cent to 95,067 units.

Live TV

#mute

Maruti's compact segment includes the models -- WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S.