Tata Motors' bumper festive offer, win Gold vouchers up to Rs 5 lakh – Know last date, offer details

New Delhi: India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors has announced a campaign aimed at doubling the cheer and festivities for its customers.

Tata Motors, has launched the ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign, to extend the continued festive celebrations. Tata Motors has launched the campaign to spread the festive cheer even after Diwali, the company said.

Under this offer, the customers of the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and pick-up range --that includes the Tata Ace, Tata Yodha and the Tata Intra --will receive an assured gift through a lucky draw, in addition to the exciting consumer offers. Tata's bumper offer include gifts ranging from gold vouchers up to Rs 5 lakh to LED TVs, washing machines, mobile phones and fuel vouchers. The bumper offer is valid till November 30, 2020.

The campaign announcement also marks the 15 years of the iconic Tata Ace. 22 lakh of the SCVs has been sold throughout its journey.

Tata Motors said that its entire BS6 range of vehicles has been extremely well received by the customers, with over 50,000 BS6 SCVs already on the roads. The new range of vehicles come with latest technology, more comfortable cabins, higher fuel efficiency and lower total cost of ownership to help increase the profit potential for its customers, it added.

“Tata Motors has built its legacy by positioning its customers’ best interests at the core of everything. The high-value benefits with unique ‘Power of 6’ proposition is a testament of our promise to our customers. At Tata Motors, the priority is to deliver the best products and service experience in the industry. In our continuous endeavour to help businesses grow and promote entrepreneurship in India, Tata Motors aims to extend the best deals to its prospective customers. ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign received great response last year, and we’re happy to bring it back this year, as well, to add even more cheer among the customers,” Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.