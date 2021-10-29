Tata Motors to deliver 3,500 Xpres T electric sedans to BluSmart Mobility, Expand EV fleet in Delhi-NCR

Tata Motors has signed an MOU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet in Delhi NCR. For the same, the Indian carmaker will supply 3,500 Xpres-T electric sedan to the all-electric cab fleet brand. Tata Motors recently launched uts Xpres-T electric vehicle in the country as part of rebranding initiative to separate commercial vehicle EV unit from personal mobility. While the older-gen Tata Tigor was renamed as Xpres-T, the new-gen Tata Tigor is now sold to personal car buyers.

The Xpres-T electric gets twi battery options basis the usability - 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the Xpres-T comes with a single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD. The XPRES –T EV can be can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

Also read: Inaugural Zee Auto Awards concludes, Check winners here

The BluSmart Mobility, on the other hand, offers all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi NCR and has completed more than 700,000 rides till date covering over 22 million km on electric vehicles. BlueSmart has been using the older Tata Tigor electric sedans in its fleet and will induct new Xpres-T to expand the fleet size.

Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Electric Vehicles (Commercial), Tata Motors said, “With the XPRES- T EV, Tata Motors has developed an electric sedan exclusively for the fleet customers. We are delighted to partner with BluSmart Mobility and we are thankful to them for their continued efforts in growing the electric fleet in Delhi-NCR. We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, which is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream.”

Live TV

#mute