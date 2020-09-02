Tata Nexon XM S variant with electric sunroof launched in India at Rs 8.36 lakh

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon.

Tata is offering the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Nexon XM(S) variant comes loaded with features like Automatic Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers and Steering Mounted Controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport).

Available in both petrol and diesel, the Nexon will come with two transmission options – Manual and AMT. The Nexon XM (S) Manual Petrol is priced at Rs 8.36 lakh while the diesel is available at Rs 9.70 lakh. Nexon XMA (S) AMT Petrol is priced at Rs 8.96 lakh while the Diesel version is priced at Rs 10.30 lakh.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flagbearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP’s first Five Star rated car in India in 2018. The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customers’ demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S). A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure & state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.”