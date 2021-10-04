Tata PUNCH SUV to be showcased today: Live streaming, booking, price and other details here

New Delhi: Home grown auto major Tata Motors is all set to showcase the all-new PUNCH SUV via live streaming event on Monday (October 4, 2021).

The live event will kick off at 11 AM across various social media channels of Tata Motors, the company has tweeted. You can catch the glimpse of all the happenings at the company's website, Youtube channel, Instagram and Facebook page. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

PUNCH, the newest addition to Tata's SUV line up, had a grand unveil at the Auto Expo 2020 as the HBX Concept. The Tata PUNCH has been cleverly carved to sneak through the busy streets while being a fun car to drive on winding, rugged countryside vistas. It packs in a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment leading safety and power packed performance of a true SUV, says the company.

Tata will also be starting the booking of the SUV from today. The company will be announcing the pre-booking details of PUNCH during the launch event while it is expected to reveal the prices later this month.