Tata Motors

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out from Sanand plant

Earlier this year, Tata launched the BS6 version of the Tiago.

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out from Sanand plant

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday rolled out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. 

Launched in 2016, the Tata comes with good design, technology and driving dynamics. It was the first product under the IMPACT design philosophy and brought to the market a host of segment first features at the time of it launch.

Tiago became the highest selling hatchback in the country in August 2018. 

Earlier this year, the Company launched the BS6 version of the car as a part of Tata Motors’ New Forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. Equipped with best in class safety features such as Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more as standard across variants, the Tiago is undoubtedly the safest car in its segment.

The Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design while being young, premium and fun. Available in both manual and AMT options, it comes fitted with the company’s all new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine.

Tata Motors Tata Tiago Sanand Gujarat
