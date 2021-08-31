Tata Tigor EV Sedan launched in India, Sprints from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds: Details inside

New Delhi: Tata Motors has launched the Tigor EV Sedan. The Tigor Electric Vehicle features Tata Motors’ proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron, and is built on the three strong pillars of Technology, Comfort, and Safety.

Tata Tigor EV Price chart (Ex-showroom – One nation, one price): (Also read:Tata Tigor electric car with peak torque of 170 Nm is here!)

Tigor EV XE: Rs 11.99 Lakh

Tigor EV XM: Rs 12.49 Lakh

Tigor EV XZ+: Rs 12.99 Lakh; (Dual Tone option – 13.14 Lakh)

The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. Moreover, it also delivers superior driving dynamics and balanced suspension for sharper handling. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Based on a proven platform with Rear Crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. In addition to a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV comes packed with technology across its powertrain, infotainment, connectivity & charging, all while promising a comfortable, and smooth drive.

With 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, the Tata Tigor EV is a nimble offering with powerful underpinnings and gives one the benefits of an EV at an accessible price, said Tata Motors.