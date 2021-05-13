THIS company is offering 2 years salary to families of employees who succumb to COVID-19

New Delhi: On Thursday (May 13), Bajaj Auto announced a slew of measures to help its employees in these tough times. The automaker said that it’ll offer monetary support to staff families for up to two years in case of death due to COVID-19.

The company is also going to support the dependent children's education till graduation in any field of their choice, along with 5-year hospitalisation insurance for all family members of the deceased employee.

Besides the measures for its employees, Bajaj is also helping the country battle the second wave of Covid-19 that is proving to be deadlier than the first one. The company announced the up-gradation of the COVID care centre at Aurangabad.

Bajaj Group has so far committed a total of Rs 300 crore to help various governments, local administration and NGO initiatives battle Covid-19. The conglomerate has also promised the procurement of 12 oxygen plants and several other respiratory support equipment.

“We shall do our utmost for any extended families of Bajaj Auto who might be devastated by the loss of their loved ones who went beyond the call of duty in the face of this pandemic,” said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said on the additional measures in an official press release.

Bajaj Auto has also extended its help in the fight against Covid-19 by offering tests and treatments at its multiple COVID care facilities, all equipped with professional medical care and 24X7 monitoring.

