THIS upcoming Tata SUV of Rs 10 lakh to compete with Creta and Seltos: Check features and more

Tata Motors, an automobile company, is set to offer a premium SUV car in the Indian market very soon. The vehicle will be a mid-size SUV with the code name Blackbird. This car, which is packed with outstanding amenities, will not only fit into people's budgets but will also provide them with a royal experience.

Recently, some images of this car have surfaced, indicating that some people are considering purchasing it. This SUV is expected to compete in the Indian market against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster. The base variant of this Tata SUV is expected to cost roughly Rs 10 lakh.

This automobile, like the Harrier and Safari, will be equipped with LED systems, according to the report. Tata is also working on the ALFA platform for the Blackbird. This platform is also used to build vehicles like Nexon and Altroz. On the other hand, if we're talking about the engine, Blackbird features Nexon's engine. A 1200 cc turbo petrol engine and a 1500 cc diesel engine will be available for the Nexon.`

When it comes to the possible features of the Blackbird, you'll see that it has a sunroof, ventilated seats, a huge touchscreen audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Its price will be comparable to automobiles such as the Creta and Seltos. At the same time, it is predicted that the car will be released in 2022.