THIS youngest billionaire will buy upcoming Ola electric scooter, tweets 'Done'

Electric scooters are a new fantasy for buyers and if we look at Ola Scooter, it has become the talk of the town as bookings have increased after it was started on July 15. It saw more than one lakh registrations after a few days of its opening.

Interestingly, one of the youngest billionaires has shown interest in buying an Ola Scooter. Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a tweet acknowledged and shared by captioning it as “Done”.

Sharma’s tweet came when Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared 10 colour options to choose from and further asked buyers to register for the Ola Scooter.

The company had earlier said that the exact names of the colours will be announced at the launch, but there will be options in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver.

Ola Electric is said to be offering a range of around 150 km on a full charge. The company claims that the bike can run up to 75 Kms with an 18-minute charge. However, customers may get complete clarity when the bike hits the road.

The company filings showed that the scooter will be named Series S and it is expected to be priced at Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh.

